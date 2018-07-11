Polish Catholics Stop Gay Militants In Częstochowa

Radio Maryja

About 500 gay militants staged on Sunday a gay provocation in Częstochowa, Poland, where the Polish national shrine is located.On the same day, 100,000 Catholics, gathered by the, including the Polish Prime Minister, hat come to Częstochowa for a pilgrimage.The goal of the gay provocation to disrupted this pilgrimage failed. Pilgrims blocked the militants from approaching the shrine, holding a banner “Homosexuality today, pedophila tomorrow”.The police redirected the gay militants to the municipal art gallery.The Polish minister of Interior, Joachim Brudziński, condemned the gay militants for their “obvious cultural and religious provocation” aimed against pilgrims.