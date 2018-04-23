Clicks194
Poland: Internet Transmitter Installed on Jesus’ Statue
One of the world's tallest statues of Jesus Christ in Świebodzin, Poland, has technical equipment inside the crown that is on the statue's head.
An expert told fakt.pl (April 22) that the technical installation is used for commercial broadcasting of an internet signal.
The parish which owns the statue located in the outskirts of the town refused to comment.
The statue was built with donations from local residents.
