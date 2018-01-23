Clicks1K
Cardinal Burke Slams Contradictions Set Forth By Malta Bishops
The confusion in the Church is growing “almost exponentially” according to Cardinal Raymond Burke.
Talking to the blog Thinking with the Church (January 22), Burke criticised applications of Amoris Laetitia like those set forth by the bishops of Malta "which are simply contrary to what the Church has always taught and practiced”.
Burke points out that one cannot say that Catholic marriage is "indissoluble" but, at the same, allow married spouses to enter a union with a third person, "That is just a contradiction.”
Picture: Raymond Burke, © Saint Joseph, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsCdkdchseiu
