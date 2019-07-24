Heated Discussion Among Gloria People

Accountant: Friends of Christ, we’ve an issue. In the last six weeks, we spent 40,000 euros, half of this were unforeseen costs.
Editor: Stop, I cannot see bills anymore.
Technician: What do you mean? I had to scrap a server in June after years of excellent service. At the time, it cost me 5,000 euros. Now I replaced it with a rented machine. But I need a permanent solution, rather quickly.
Accountant: Give up on your copyright filters, they are too expensive.
Legal Advisor: You can't run such a big upload platform without taking copyrights in account. Mind the music industry...
Priest: You are in troubles? What a wonderful opportunity to trust in divine Providence.
Donor: Gloria.tv is a work of divine Providence! It’s not the usual one-way communication, but an independent social network by Catholics for Catholics. That's why I support Gloria.tv.
Fundraiser: We need to tell people that Gloria.tv is not upload-material for the big social media like most Catholic outlets. It's worthwhile supporting those who create Catholic spaces in the Internet.
All together: Help us expanding that space with a summer or regular monthly donation?
Use:
- a Credit Card or Paypal transfer via kindful
- a bank transfer to the bank account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
