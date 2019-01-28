Entire Host Found on the Ground After World Youth Day Mass

“I found an entire piece of the Blessed Sacrament, our Lord Jesus Christ, on the ground while walking around the grassy field after the Sendoff Mass at the Panama World Youth Day 2019” – the Filipino Catholic Marvin Sy wrote on social network (January 28).In order to prevent further desecration, Sy consumed the host on the spot,“I hope the Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion for World Your Day next time would check the ground around them before leaving, for this is the true Presence of Christ, and should not be taken lightly”, he writes.This problem, connected to Communion in the hand has been known for decades, but the Vatican seems uninterested in doing something about it.