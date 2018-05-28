Language
Clicks
71
en.news 2

What the Church Must Learn From the Hideous Irish Referendum

On May 25 a referendum introduced killing unborn babies in Ireland. Joseph Shaw calls this on LMSChairman.org (May 27) a “hideous, painful, and morally outrageous event”.

According to him, the best use we can make out of this is public repentance, “It is a truism to say that penance is undervalued in the Church today.”

Shaw suggests introducing the versicle “Spare, O Lord, spare thy people, and be not angry with them for ever” before Benediction, and to celebrate public Masses a year in reparation for abortion and other manifestations of the “culture” of death.

Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPmjjbulzba
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
HerzMariae
David Alton: "The cruel and barbaric procedures used to abort babies are an infamy - the antithesis of everything that a civilised society should hold dear"
Like
More
Radulf
There is only one thing the Church can (and should!) learn from this and from everything going on in the Church and the world: to turn the clock back. Sixty years to be precise.

And she should become the Church militant again.
Like
More