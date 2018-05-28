What the Church Must Learn From the Hideous Irish Referendum

On May 25 a referendum introduced killing unborn babies in Ireland. Joseph Shaw calls this on LMSChairman.org (May 27) a “hideous, painful, and morally outrageous event”.According to him, the best use we can make out of this is public repentance, “It is a truism to say that penance is undervalued in the Church today.”Shaw suggests introducing the versicle “Spare, O Lord, spare thy people, and be not angry with them for ever” before Benediction, and to celebrate public Masses a year in reparation for abortion and other manifestations of the “culture” of death.