Cardinal Sarah: “I Have Never Spoken Against Pope Francis”

“I have never spoken against Pope Francis”, Cardinal Robert Sarah told kn.nl (June 7).Sarah complains that In "discussions in the Church" he is often presented as an opponent of Francis. He explains this with a tendency in people "to look for scandals" because they suffer from an inner void.[However, the scandals produced by Francis are real and need to be addressed].Sarah himself hopes that the Catholics "will dare to speak out fearlessly, even if this is made increasingly difficult for them."