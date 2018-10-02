Language
"Change”: Anglican Lay-Bishops Attended Ad Limina Visit

Two invalidly ordained Anglican bishops joined the English and Welsh Bishops at their Ad Limina visits and audience with Pope Francis (September 24-29).

The two Anglicans were Martin Warner and Christopher Foster.

The Catholic Bishops underlined in a statement on CatholicNews.org.uk (October 1) that Anglican bishops were present for the first time and that this is an example of “change” [to the worse].

The presence of two outsiders shows that Ad Limina visits are ceremonial events with no impact on the Church's governance.

St Cuthburt Mayne Ora pro nobis
They are sessions to figure out where to stick the paedophile next
