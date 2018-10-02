"Change”: Anglican Lay-Bishops Attended Ad Limina Visit

Two invalidly ordained Anglican bishops joined the English and Welsh Bishops at their Ad Limina visits and audience with Pope Francis (September 24-29).The two Anglicans were Martin Warner and Christopher Foster.The Catholic Bishops underlined in a statement on CatholicNews.org.uk (October 1) that Anglican bishops were present for the first time and that this is an example of “change” [to the worse].The presence of two outsiders shows that Ad Limina visits are ceremonial events with no impact on the Church's governance.