Fear That Panama’s World Youth May Be Flop – Only 150.000 Registered

Alessandro Gisotti, the Interim Director of the Holy See Press Office, admitted (January 18) that only about 150,000 people have signed up for World Youth Day in Panama (January 22 to 27).He hopes more to come who have not registered.The location for the main event has a capacity of 700.000 people.Gisotti excuses the small crowd explaining that students in North America and Europe are at school.At the last three World Youth Days in Spain (2011), Brazil (2013) and Poland (2016) there were between 2 and 4 million people.