New Vatican Official To Deal With SSPX

Pope Francis appointed French Monsignor Patrick Descourtieux on March 30 as the person responsible for the Old Rite communities including the Society of St Pius X (SSPX).

Descourtieux takes over from Archbishop Guido Pozzo, the former secretary of the
abolished Commission Ecclesia Dei. He has worked for this Commission for a decade.

A priest of Paris Archdiocese since 1986, Descourtieux came to Rome in 1989.

HommeNouveau.fr describes him as a man of courtesy and discretion who has always tried to help all traditional groups and who has a “direct access to Pope Francis.”

