Youth Synod: Cardinal Baldisseri Is Incompetent or a Liar
The acronym “LGBT” recurring in the upcoming Youth Synod’s working document “was taken from the pre-synodal document compiled by young people”, Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, secretary general of the Synod, claimed at an October 1 Vatican press conference.
A LifeSiteNews.com journalist replied that this is not true. Baldisseri played clueless, “Is it not there?” But he refused to remove it.
Pope Francis claimed in a September 15 Apostolic Constitution that the Synod's final document will become "part of the Magisterium" if approved by him.
It is probable that this document is already written since Baldisseri already announced that it will be divided into three sections and drafted in only two days.
