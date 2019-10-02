Francis’ Failed “Reforms”: Another Financial Scandal in the Vatican

Five Vatican staff members have been suspended from duty in the morning of October 2, according to a Vatican police document published by the Italian magazine Espresso. They are,
• Monsignor Mauro Carlino who was appointed as the head of the Information and Documentation Office of the Secretariat of State only last month. He lives with Francis in the Domus Sanctae Marthae.
• Tommaso di Ruzza, 44, the director of the Vatican Financial Information Authority that fights money laundering. He is son-in-law of the former Governor of the Italian Central Bank Antonio Fazio, and has been working for the Vatican since 2005.
• Vincenzo Mauriello and Fabrizio Tirabassi, two high-level officials at the Vatican Secretary of State.
• Catherine Samson, an administrative officer of the same body.
They are not allowed to enter the Vatican. The investigation regards a Holy See property in London and the administration of the Peter’s Pence.
The suspensions are connected to the October 1 police raids in the Vatican.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsWerhgwsopz
