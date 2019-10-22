Clicks166
Who Wrote The Synod's Final Document? "Nobody Knows" – Bishop Kräutler

“No one knows” who wrote the final document of the Amazon Synod, said Bishop Erwin Kräutler outside the Synod hall (October 22), reports Diane Montagna on Twitter.

Neither Cardinal Hummes nor he are the authors, Kräutler confirmed. Presently, changes requested by the small language groups are being inserted in the text.

Already at the previous Synods on the Family (2015) and on the Youth (2018), the key paragraphs were written before the gathering started.

Picture: Erwin Kräutler, wikicommons, CC-BY-SA

