"Bishop Balla Was Killed Because He Stood Up Against Homosexuals"
During a memorial Mass on August 3 for the late Bishop Jean-Marie Benoît Balla of Bafia, Cameroon, the current apostolic administrator of Bafia diocese, Monsignor Joseph Akonga Essomba, said that Balla was killed, because he stood up against homosexuals in the Church and the priesthood.
According to cruxnews.com he said in his homily, “Shame to all those priests who have come here, pretending to sympathize. These are the people who killed our bishop, because he said ‘no’ to the homosexuality perpetrated by those priests.”
Picture: Jean-Marie Balla, #newsNmucclfrzn
