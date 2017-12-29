Hollywood Applauded Child Rapist Honored in France

The film director and convicted child rapist Roman Polanski was honored on October 20 by the French film institute La Cinematheque Francaise. Its president, film director Costa-Gavras said that it was not the business of his organization to act as an “arbiter of morality”.According to Catholic League’s Bill Donohue Costa-Gavras has played “arbiter of morality” in the past. In 2003 he made a movie, “Amen,” that lied about the Catholic Church’s role during the Holocaust.In 2009 when Polanski was briefly arrested in Switzerland, Costa-Gavras signed a petition defending Polanski. The petition was organized by serial sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein.Child abuser Woody Allen signed the petition as did Pedro Almodovar and Martin Scorsese, all of whom have made movies attacking the Church.Donohue concludes, “This is a window into the mind of Hollywood. They criticized molesting priests, but the celebrities continue to be quite at home defending sexual abusers in their own ranks.”