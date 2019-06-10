Former Homosexuals Celebrate Liberation from Perversion

Around 200 former homosexuals gathered on May 25-26 in Washington D.C. for the second annual “Freedom March.”They celebrated their victory over gay perversion and their liberation in Christ.“They say we don’t exist!” declared the march’s co-founder, M.J. Nixon, ChristianHeadlines.com (May 28) writes.Two attendees Luis Ruiz and Angel Colon, were survivors of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Orlando where 49 people died by a gunman believed to be a homosexual.Ruiz said about his conversion, “It wasn’t a ‘gay to straight’ thing, it was a ‘lost to saved’ thing.”