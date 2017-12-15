Tridentine Mass Doubles Attendance In Four Months

Fraternity of St Peter

Baltimore Sun

Picture: Joel Kiefer (North American Martyrs Parish, Seattle)

Sunday attendance at the Tridentine Masses in the church St Alphonsus in Baltimore, USA, has nearly doubled from 125 to 247 people in four months.The Mass is celebrated by Father Joel Kiefer (48) of the, a former Army officer who served in Mogadishu, Somalia.Katherine Waicukauski (13) told the(December 14) that young people see the Tridentine Mass “as cool”. And, “The priest doesn’t face us — he’s talking to God, not us, and that’s powerful.”