Scandal: Rome, diocese of the pope, authorizes Communion to adulterers 12/21/16 by Miguel Angel Yanez

"His tactic is the most insidious and perfidious ... it consists in never exposing its doctrines in a methodical way and in its whole, but giving them in a certain way by fragments and scattered here and there, which contributes to their being judged fluctuating and undecided In their ideas, when in reality these are perfectly fixed and consistent; "

Wolves with odor of sheep

"After Amoris laetitia, while we

asked

be faithful to the doctrine of the Church, which remains the

as always, we are asked also not dwell on the observance of the moral norm but caring for people labeled says the Pope 'By love wounded and lost' and 'are in the midst of the tempest' (AL, 291). On this subject, I need to make a point: among these people are also the 'separated witnesses of fidelity matrimonial', that is, those Christians who have not wanted to remarry to remain faithful to the spouse and children despite everything . We must not forget them.They also need to find in the Church closeness, understanding and spiritual assistance. "

Comment:

"When the procedure is not practicable, because the marriage was validly celebrated and has been shipwrecked for other reasons and, therefore, marriage annulment can not be demonstrated or declared, it is necessary to develop a pastoral action, which provides for a long ' Accompaniment ', in line with the moral principle of the' primacy of the person over the law '. "

Comment:

"The Church" does not want to condemn anyone for ever "(AL, 296);Therefore, the way forward is that of 'graduality', that is, to mature in time the consciousness of a greater good that must be achieved through stages of growth, in order to 'integrate all', helping To each one 'to find his own way of participating in the ecclesial community' "(AL, 297).

Comment:

"In the case of remarried divorcees, it is necessary to distinguish: a thing is a union consolidated in time, with new children, with proven fidelity, generous dedication ... and great difficulty to go back without feeling in consciousness that it would fall In new faults. The Church recognizes situations in which men and women, for serious reasons, such as the education of children, can not satisfy the obligation of separation. There is also the case of those who have made great efforts to save the first marriage and have suffered an unfair abandonment, or those who have contracted a second marriage in view of the education of the children, and perhaps are objectively sure that The previous marriage, irreparably destroyed, had never been valid. Another thing is a new union that comes from a recent divorce, with all the consequences of suffering and confusion that affect the children and entire families. In these cases the Synod has asked for a long way of reconciliation with itself, of discernment on the part of the shepherds, because "there are no simple recipes" (AL, 298).

Comment:

"Similarly, cases of civil marriages or long-term partnerships with children should be considered. For them, too, there is a need for patient accompaniment, leading them to a free decision to celebrate the sacrament. "

Comment:

"The next step is a 'responsible personal and pastoral discernment' (AL, 300). To give an example: to accompany with periodical interviews, to check if the consciousness of 'reflection and repentance' is mature, the sincere openness of the heart when recognizing one's personal responsibilities, the desire to seek God's will and to mature in it. »

Comment:

"This pastoral discernment of persons in particular is a very delicate aspect and must take into account the 'degree of responsibility', which is not the same in every case, the weight of 'conditioning' or mitigating factors, That, within an objective situation of sin - which is not subjectively guilty or not fully - a journey can be found to grow in the Christian life, 'receiving the help of the Church' ( AL, 305).

Comment:

"The text of the Apostolic Exhortation does not go further, but in note 351 it reads: 'In certain cases, it could also be the help of the sacraments'.The pope uses the conditional, therefore does not say that it is necessary to admit to the sacraments, although it does not exclude it in some cases and with some conditions. Pope Francis develops the preceding Magisterium in the line of hermeneutics of continuity and deepening, not of discontinuity and of rupture. It affirms that we must go through the 'via caritatis' to welcome penitents, to listen attentively to them, to show them the maternal face of the Church, to invite them to follow the path of Jesus, to mature the right intention to open themselves to the Gospel, To the circumstances of the people in particular, to their conscience, without compromising the truth and prudence, which will help to find the right path. It is very important to establish a 'good pastoral relationship' with all these people and couples. "

Comment:

"That is to say, we must welcome them with warmth, invite them to open themselves to participate in some way in the ecclesial life, in the groups of families, to perform some service, for example charitable or liturgical (choir, prayer of the faithful, procession of offerings ). In order to develop these processes, the active presence of pairs of pastoral agents is more precious than ever and the community climate will be very beneficial.These people, "says the Pope," should not feel excommunicated, but can live and mature as living members of the Church "(AL, 299).

Comment:

"It's not necessarily reach the sacraments, but to orient

to live forms of integration in ecclesial life. But when the concrete circumstances of a couple make it feasible, that is, when their path of faith has been long, sincere and progressive, propose to live in continence;

if later this decision is difficult to practice for the stability of the couple, Amoris laetitia does not exclude the possibility of accessing Penance and the Eucharist. "

Comment:

"This means a certain openness, as in the case where there is moral certainty that the first marriage was null, but there

no evidence to prove

in court;

But not in the case where, for example, he boasts of his own condition as if he were part of the Christian ideal, etc. "

Comment:

How should we understand this opening?

Certainly it not in the sense of an indiscriminate access to the sacraments, as sometimes happens, but of a discernment that adequately distinguish

case.

Who can decide? From the tenor of the text and the mens of its Author I do not seem to have any other solution than that of the internal law. The internal jurisdiction is the favorable way to open the heart to the most intimate confidences and, if a relationship of trust with a confessor or spiritual guide has been established in time, it is possible to initiate and develop with him an itinerary Of long, patient conversion, made up of small steps and progressive evaluations.

Therefore, it can only be the confessor, at a certain moment, in his own conscience, after much reflection and prayer, who must assume responsibility before God and the penitent and who asks that access to the sacraments be carried out in a way reserved.

In these cases the path of discernment (AL, 303): 'dynamic discernment' does not end in order to reach new stages towards the full Christian ideal.

Comment:

***

A patient pastoral action, compassionate and merciful. In the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia, the Pope writes: "It is for the Pastors not only to promote Christian marriage, but also" the pastoral discernment of the situations of many who no longer live this reality "," to enter into personal dialogue with those People in order to highlight the elements of their life that can lead to a greater openness to the Gospel in its fullness ". "In order to bring pastoral care to people who have married, are divorced and remarried, or simply live together, it is up to the Church to reveal to them the divine pedagogy of grace in their lives and to help them reach the fullness of God's plan in them, always possible with the power of the Holy Spirit "(AL, 297).



I sincerely think that the pastoral attitude of us Roman priests towards people who have made life decisions dissonant with Christian marital morality has always been based on understanding and respect; But faithful to the mandate of guarding faith and morals, in cases of this type, we have realized with regret that we can not do much, on the other hand, many times the faithful themselves have moved away from the ecclesial life.



After Amoris laetitia, while we are asked to be faithful to the doctrine of the Church, which remains the same as always, we are also asked not to dwell on the observance of the moral norm but to care for the marked persons - says the Pope - By love wounded and lost "and" are in the midst of the storm "(AL, 291). On this subject, I need to make a point: among these people are also the "separated witnesses of fidelity to marriage," that is, those Christians who have not wanted to remarry to remain faithful to the spouse and children despite everything . We must not forget them. They also need to find in the Church closeness, understanding and spiritual assistance.



Budget all this, let us ask ourselves: how to go to meet these brothers and sisters? The Pope asks the Bishops to give appropriate "orientations" (AL 300). Here, then, are the commitments that we want to assume gradually.



I) The first attitude is to intensify or begin to deal with these people, and also to look for them. There are times when ordinary pastoral ministry offers us auspicious moments: they are often parents who ask for Baptism for their children, accompany the children to the itineraries of Christian initiation, or sometimes on weddings, funerals, or even We are pointed out by others. "These situations must be confronted in a constructive way, trying to transform them into an opportunity for the fullness of marriage and family in the light of the Gospel" (AL, 296).



II) It is necessary to distinguish the different situations. The most delicate cases are those of remarried divorced persons bound by a previous sacramental bond.



The first aid that must be offered is to give ourselves to provide an information and counseling service in view of a verification of the validity of the marriage. As you know, the Pope has issued rules that have partially reformed the procedure for cases of marriage annulment, providing in some cases a "brevior" (a faster procedure).



How to act concretely? The pastor (pastoral agents or anyone) takes the initiative to talk about it with the interested parties, encourage them to have their case examined and propose an interview with the Vicariate Tribunal's officers to determine the existence or not of a foundation for a Cause of nullity. It is enough to go to the judicial Vicar of the Court of 1st degree, who will make the ministers available for advice. But we can go one step further, bringing the Tribunal closer to the people. It is our wish to organize in each Prefecture, or in nearby Prefectures, the presence of a periodical service of the Court to listen to who is interested. With the Auxiliary Bishops and the Prefects we will study in the coming weeks the organizational aspects of this service. The parish priests begin to speak of it.



III) When the procedural way is not practicable, because the marriage was validly celebrated and has been shipwrecked for other reasons and, therefore, the marriage nullity can not be demonstrated or declared, it is necessary to develop a pastoral action, which foresees a long 'Accompaniment', in line with the moral principle of 'primacy of the person over the law'. The Pope affirms: "The Church must accompany with attention and haste to its most fragile children, ..., giving them confidence and hope" (AL, 291). These people have problems in the Christian life, they need to be welcomed, to feel that they often repeat that the Lord is not far from them, particularly when "they have suffered unjustly separation, divorce or abandonment, or even have been forced To break the coexistence by the mistreatment of the spouse "(AL, 242), but also, on the contrary, when they live in situations of which they have been responsible. They are difficult cases, one different from the other, to which approach with charity and respect, avoiding the risk of both rigidity and arbitrariness.



IV) The Church "does not want to condemn eternally anyone" (AL, 296);Therefore, the way forward is that of "graduality", that is, to mature in time the awareness of a greater good that must be achieved through stages of growth, in order to "integrate all", helping Each one to "find his own way of participating in the ecclesial community" (AL, 297).



In the case of remarried divorcees, it is necessary to distinguish: one thing is "a union consolidated in time, with new children, with proven fidelity, generous dedication ... and great difficulty to go back without feeling in consciousness that would fall into New faults The Church recognizes situations in which men and women, for serious reasons - such as the education of children - can not satisfy the obligation of separation. There is also the case of those who have made great efforts to save the first marriage and have suffered an unfair abandonment, or of those who have contracted a second union in view of the education of the children, and perhaps are objectively sure that The previous marriage, irreparably destroyed, had never been valid. Another thing is a new union that comes from a recent divorce, with all the consequences of suffering and confusion that affect the children and the entire families ». In these cases the Synod has asked for a long way of reconciliation with themselves, of discernment on the part of the shepherds, because "there are no simple recipes" (AL, 298).



Likewise, cases of civil marriages or long-term partnerships with children should be considered. Also for these there is a need for patient accompaniment to lead them to free decision to celebrate the sacrament.



V) The next step is a "responsible personal and pastoral discernment" (AL, 300). To take an example: to accompany with periodical interviews, to see if the conscience of "reflection and repentance" matures, the sincere openness of the heart to recognize one's own personal responsibilities, the desire to seek the will of God and to mature in it.Here each priest has a very important and very delicate task to do, avoiding the "risk of wrong messages", rigidity or laxism, to contribute to the formation of an awareness of true conversion and "never renounce to propose the full ideal Of marriage "(AL, 307), according to the criterion of possible good.



This pastoral discernment of people in particular is a very delicate aspect and must take into account the "degree of responsibility", which is not equal in all cases, the weight of "conditioning or mitigating factors", by which It is possible that, within an objective situation of sin - which is not subjectively guilty or not fully - a journey can be found to grow in the Christian life, "receiving the help of the Church" (AL) , 305).



The text of the Apostolic Exhortation goes no further, but in note 351 it reads: "In certain cases, it could also be the help of the sacraments." The pope uses the conditional, therefore does not say that it is necessary to admit to the sacraments, although it does not exclude it in some cases and with some conditions. Pope Francisco develops the preceding Magisterium in the line of hermeneutics of continuity and deepening, and not of discontinuity and rupture. He affirms that we must go through the "via caritatis" of welcoming penitents, listening attentively to them, showing them the maternal face of the Church, inviting them to follow the way of Jesus, making the right intention to open up to the Gospel mature. To the circumstances of the people in particular, to their conscience, without compromising the truth and prudence, which will help to find the right path. It is very important to establish a "good pastoral relationship" with all these people and couples. That is to say, we must welcome them with warmth, invite them to open themselves to participate in some way in the ecclesial life, in the groups of families, to perform some service, for example charitable or liturgical (choir, prayer of the faithful, procession of offerings) . In order to develop these processes, the active presence of pairs of pastoral agents is more precious than ever and the community climate will be very beneficial.These people, "says the Pope," should not feel excommunicated, but can live and mature as living members of the Church "(AL, 299).



It is not a matter of necessarily reaching the sacraments, but of orienting them to live forms of integration in ecclesial life. But when the concrete circumstances of a couple make it feasible, that is, when their path of faith has been long, sincere and progressive, propose to live in continence; If later this decision is difficult to practice for the stability of the couple, Amoris laetitia does not exclude the possibility of access to Penance and to the Eucharist. This means a certain openness, as in the case where there is the moral certainty that the first marriage was null, but there is no evidence to prove it in court; But not in the case where, for example, he brags about his own condition as if he were part of the Christian ideal, and so on.



VI) How should we understand this opening? Certainly not in the sense of an indiscriminate access to the sacraments, as sometimes happens, but in that of a discernment that distinguishes suitably case by case.Who can decide? From the tenor of the text and the mens of its Author I do not seem to have any other solution than that of the internal law. The internal jurisdiction is the favorable way to open the heart to the most intimate confidences and, if a relationship of trust with a confessor or spiritual guide has been established in time, it is possible to initiate and develop with him an itinerary Of long, patient conversion, made up of small steps and progressive evaluations. Therefore, it can only be the confessor, at a certain moment, in his own conscience, after much reflection and prayer, who must assume responsibility before God and the penitent and who asks that access to the sacraments be carried out in a way Reserved In these cases the path of discernment (AL, 303): "dynamic discernment" does not end in order to reach new stages towards the full Christian ideal.



VII) The delicacy of knowing how to discern the will of God on these people, on a case-by-case basis, asks us priests to prepare well to be able to make such serious decisions. This art is not improvised. We must study, talk among ourselves, deepen the merciful style of Amoris laetitia and change our habitual attitude towards applying the moral norm.Without betraying objective truth, however, we must enter with the light of the Spirit in the folds of conscience to look with benevolence upon people as they are, knowing that the Lord loves them, seeks them, attracts them and offers them a New possibility, proposing the ideal of the Christian life, although it is foreseeable that they can fall back. In short we must learn the art of discernment, to which we are little accustomed. This is a long and patient work, of small steps that can be gradually understood and assimilated; And also we priests must gradually learn to accompany people with prudence, right judgment and common sense.



In this regard, from this pastoral year, together with Auxiliary Bishops and Prefects, we will try to offer all priests training opportunities. Lay pastoral agents also need training, which will be carried out by the Office of the Vicarious Family, with the help of Family Consultants and other Training Centers. "

. On September 19, the Cardinal Vicar of the Diocese of Rome, Archbishop Agostino Vallini closed the Pastoral Encuentro Diocesan with a link entitled "The joy of love": the way of families in Rome [ can read the original Italian here ] . After discussing various topics of family pastoral care, he devoted much of his speech to the issue of couples living in an irregular situation, especially divorced persons remarried.It is a pastoral application of the content of chapter VIII of the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia of Pope Francis.The "pastoral orientations" of card. Vallini, Vicar of the Pope in Rome and, therefore, his direct representative for the city, leave no room for doubt about the "mens" of the Pope. The relationship of the cardinal is a synthesis of the doctrinal, sacramental and disciplinary errors of Amoris Laetitia in the "pseudo-pastoral" of couples living in public adultery.In this commentary we try to unmask the "wolf" who, dressed in compassion towards these couples, tries to distract the attention of the shepherds in order to devour the valid marriages that, even in the weakness of a separation, maintain fidelity, Certainly wounded - and hope in reconciliation. The trick of the devil can not be more subtle and in this commentary we will try to unmask the enemies of valid marriages, who are, as always, the Devil, the Flesh and the World, that is, false doctrine, profanation of the sacrament and The wickedness of wolves who, with a dead "smell of sheep", intend to end the Church by attacking the Marriage so that their "laetitia" is complete.We next comment on the most significant paragraphs of the chapter on access to the sacraments of remarried divorced persons (the highlights are ours).aretosameThis paragraph which serves as a prologue to the "pastoral guidelines" of the card. Vicar of Rome, the two fundamental errors of the pastoral doctrine of the text which we have commented on are clear.First, the confusion between the pastoral care of the person and the pastoral care of a marriage. Persons in particular who are in a situation of adultery must be accompanied to full reconciliation with God. It is not the case of the couple of adulterers, who, because of their objective situation of sin, can not be reconciled with God as a couple.This point is very important because in the doctrine of Amoris Laetitia, that the relation of card. Vallini glosses and applies pastoral, confusing both aspects, personal and couple, slipping the possibility of a penitential path for the second, which would lead to integration in the Christian community, when it is only possible for each particular public adulterer If he abandons his objective situation of sin.Second, there is another confusion about those who live in adultery and those who live apart "the testimony of matrimonial fidelity." To affirm that the latter are "also" part of the group of those to be integrated demonstrates the mentality that underlies the doctrine of the Pope. The way to express it is very subtle, since it assures the attendance to the separated who remain faithful to the bond, but it is almost said in passing, as a "punctuation", and is assimilated to those - the public adulterous couples - to whom You want to "integrate". This means equating a virtuous situation with a vicious one, which is a veritable perversion.Then, Mgr. Vallini goes on to present his "pastoral guidelines" addressing the issue of divorced women remarried civilly. First of all, it proposes, as it can not be otherwise, the judicial route of the declaration of sacramental nullity with the "via brevior" of the reform of the process carried out by Pope Francis.It then addresses the pastoral care of those whose marriage was valid and can not avail themselves of the judicial process:We note the confusion between what is the moral of the person what is the moral of marriage again. What "accompaniment" can a pastor who does not see that an adulterous coexistence is an objective situation of sin, a couple of people who do not see it either?As the Lord says in the Gospel, "A blind man can not lead a blind man because they will fall into the same pit" (Luke 6:39).The pastor who does not have the true "discernment", who does not distinguish the sheep from the goat, who wants to follow the will of God with his demands of who demands God to want what he wants, can not help the person who Lives in public adultery to leave his situation, but is allowed to drag himself to the same pit because of false compassion. The true shepherd extends his hand so that the endangered sheep will not fall, not drop it or fall with it on the precipice of sin.A part of the power of the Church to retain the sins of unrepentant, so subtly denied by the assertion AL, 296, in this paragraph we noticed another confusion, in this case regarding the concept of good. An adulterous coexistence can not be conceived as a good from which one can walk to a greater good. The "change of language", so typical of neo-modernism, is clearly manifested in the words of AL and this pastoral application of his Vicar.Public adultery is an evil from which the person who has entered it has to leave to begin a penitential path that effectively leads to reintegration in the ecclesial community, which does not consist, as the text suggests later, in participating, for Example, in the procession of the offerings of the Mass.The greater good is the salvation of the soul and this is only possible if sin is abandoned, especially in the mentality. The Catholic mentality is not that of the "globalized" world that engulfs everyone in the tolerance of evil, but that of those who keep the witness of good so that personally who wants to leave the world of evil can be saved.This time is necessary to explain that integration in the Church must be sacramental and this is not possible for those who usually lives in sin objective and does not want to stop living in that state. The moral and sacramental life can not be detached for a very simple reason, because they are the same and identical life.The moral Law is a law of holiness, that is, a sacred law, a path of sanctification. Morality is the way of holiness and in this way the sacraments are like its stages. This is very important not to be confused. For example, denying that the Eucharist or Penance is not the prize of an effort is not understanding what these sacraments are.What hunger and thirst can those who do not want to empty themselves of themselves, giving up everything to fill themselves with the Body and Blood of Christ? What peace - that of Penance - can reach the one who does not recognize his sin and fight against it?Access to the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance is only possible as a reward for an effort to do the will of God.In the case of Marriage, its very essence is to manifest that the sacramental life unites God, symbolized in the male, and the soul, symbolized in the woman. The whole moral law separates - which is what the word means to sanctify - the virtuous acts of the vicious, which are easy to discern. Every act in which the union of God with the soul is manifested is virtuous, every act that manifests the disunity of the soul with God is vicious.In the case of validly married, divorced and remarried civilly, every act - not only the sexual one - that does not manifest the union of God with the soul, symbolized by him with his spouse in the valid sacrament that binds them as marriage, He can not be virtuous. The history of a marriage, like that of God with his people, like that of every soul, has moments of health and illness, strength and weakness, the moment of greatest weakness is that of a separation, as both spouses are seen Effectively in the temptation to want to "redo his life" as they say.In that moment of suffering and weakness fidelity to the bond, love towards him, even if he suffers, and the hope of reconciliation, even at the last moment of life, have a great merit and this merit is the sign that It is a virtuous act because, despite the wounds that may exist, it clearly shows the union of God with the soul that marriage symbolizes.It is necessary to expose another deception in the recent doctrine on the subject at hand. The justification of adulterous coexistence "for the sake of the children" confuses two affiliations that are totally and absolutely different: the legitimate and the illegitimate. In a world such as the present, to affirm this distinction is rejected because it seems contrary to the rights of the person. However, this is not so, because it is not about personal but family rights.The first obligation of the parents is the education of their children.The existence of adulterous children is a consequence of a sin outside the family environment, whereby the father or mother of these children will have to bear a personal, not a family responsibility. The family, the education of legitimate children, can not be further damaged by the public adultery of its progenitor "for the good of the children". It is unreasonable. Already the story of Isaac and Ishmael makes us see how a child conceived outside of marriage does nothing more than cause imbalances in the family. Should Abraham have repudiated Sarah, who had given him no children, and join Hagar for the good of Ishmael? We see again the confusion that lies between valid marriage and legitimate family and coexistence and adulterous children.The situation of an adulterous cohabitation is not similar at all to the bachelors married civilly or those who simply live together, as these two, if there is no valid marriage can lead to the sacrament and ministry of the Church Must try to lead them to him if, while if, on the contrary, such a valid bond exists, the sacrament is not possible until the death of the spouse, so not only should they not be led to the sacrament of marriage, which is impossible as long as you live The spouses are validly married but should be invited to abandon their objective situation of sin by fidelity, love and hope to the existing bond with the couple from which they are separated. The word confusion, which defines this pontificate much more than the word mercy, is the most remarkable attribute of the Pope's Exhortation and the relation of the card. Vallini.In itself this paragraph is perfectly valid because it refers to the person and not "explicitly" to the adulterous couple, but always slips the idea that person adulterous and adulterous couple are both subject to the same discernment and pastoral accompaniment, the Which is false.We arrived and the disciplinary aspect, the ability to access the sacraments of Penance and the Eucharist by public adulterers.These are not marriage, therefore they can not be integrated into the Community as such. It is impossible. Their "degree of responsibility," that is, the severity of their guilt, is not shared but personal. Both are guilty, and may be to a different degree, but their adulterous coexistence can not, as AL says grow in the Christian life, because there is not a single life but two, because they do not form a marriage.If they were a marriage, their married life could grow and decrease according to their will even in a situation of separation accepting or not being validly united by an indissoluble bond. As they are not, they can neither one nor the other. There remains only one solution: to give up personally the sin of one who is more or less guilty.Affirm directly is excluded not admit to the sacraments of Penance and the Eucharist who personally wants to continue in a state objective of sin again expresses a non - Catholic mentality, because there is the salvation of sinful looking under the guise of a Merciful integration. There are many times I have repeated in this comment that an adulterous couple - because that is what the text speaks of - can never be an object of pastoral care. Yes, sacramental marriage and every single person. Since they are not marriage, each of the two people who live in adultery must be converted separately and abandon the objective sin in which they live if they want to be reintegrated into the Community. The sinner is saved and condemned to sin, which is, in this case, adulterous pseudo-union.As seen, the concept of pseudo-adulterous union as an object of pastoral is what makes the mistake of AL and its Glossing this Vicar of the Pope. The only thing that is achieved with the integration of sin is the scandal. People who live in public adultery can not live and mature as living members of the Church if they do not abandon the broad path of sin that leads to death. Life is chosen, death is also.themWe arrived at the "pastoral counseling" of the card. Vallini, Vicar of the Pope in Rome and, therefore, spokesman of the same in his diocese, the Mother of all the churches of the world. The text speaks for itself. The declaration of impotence of the shepherd clearly appears, or rather, his ill-will. Here one sees how one should not be a shepherd of the sheep.The pastor has the power to save people in weakness - not that which is not salvageable because it does not exist, which is the case of an adulterous marriage pseudo-union - has the spiritual power to do so and does not yield to weakness Of the weak but strengthening it sacrificially. The love of the authentic shepherd is a sacrificial love capable of risking everything - as today very few do - to save the sheep - the true, the one who knows him and hears his voice - that is lost and at risk of being devoured by the wolf , Which is the mentality of the World. To yield to the weakness of the one who is in danger of condemnation is an example of weak cowardice on the part of the one who does not prove to be shepherd of the sheep.The shepherd who collaborates with the wolf in the death of the sheep ends up being a wolf like him, that is to say, he ends up having the mentality of the World, because he is a salaried man, and not the Catholic one. Of these there are many today unfortunately in the Church, many. They do not prevent people from falling into temptation, not only by word, but above all by their prayer and sacrifice. How are you going to ask for the sacrifice of not going back to live with another person in adultery who is not capable of sacrificing for the sheep? That is our situation, the lack of love sacrificed in the shepherds, who, horrified by the suffering of the sheep, escape from all risk and suffering, leaving them abandoned to the wolf. Wage earners of the world who do not seek the life of the sinner but let him die so as not to suffer them.isitThis text redisplays own neo-modernist subjectivism of the post-conciliar Church. The denial of all truth, moral or objective justice. The dogma is denied, the sacrament is profaned and it is judged against natural law, the law of grace and the judgment of the One who will come to reward with glory the faithful who bear the testimony of the indissolubility of their valid marriage.The objectivity of the impediment of a validly married divorced person to celebrate a sacramental marriage with his adulterous partner is determined by an ecclesiastical court ruling on his valid marriage.Accepting your decision is precisely a sign of "integration." What the court rules affects the person, whether or not linked to a marriage, and not to their adulterous coexistence. That is, he seeks his personal salvation. The verdict comes not to condemn it but to save it. On the contrary, adulterous union outside the justice of the Church does not lead to eternal salvation.Accepting the opinion of the Church on one's own marriage is a sign of maturity in the Christian life, which always carries with it the cross and does not its will but the will of God, which is manifested in the concrete history of the person, subject to His will and that of others, both for good and for evil, and how much more to the opinion of an ecclesiastical court, which arbitrates the existence or not of a valid marriage bond. The legal aspect is as important as the moral or the dogmatic. For this reason, it is necessary for the salvation of the people who live united by an indissoluble marriage bond to know the Truth of marriage, to love the Beauty of the sacrament and to hope in the Goodness of the judgment of the Church on an institution as fundamental for ecclesial life as is the family.In short, the true "integration" of those who live in a situation of objective sin is to return to a social order with divine laws, which must be practiced with love and accountable to the Church, which has the power Of judging the faithful, who must accept their opinions even against their opinion. If one wants the eternal salvation of one's soul one has to renounce many things-to oneself-and first of all to sin. We should not, therefore, fall into subjectivism, but on the contrary, renounce our self so that God may be all in us, which will be complete and perfect in glory and towards which we walk with the help of grace, conscious of our Sinful nature.individualIn this last paragraph we discussed a summary of all errors of AL and "pastoral guidelines" from his Vicar for the diocese petrina appears. We have just said it, unless there is a public judicial opinion, every adulterous marriage pseudo-union is objectively disordered, because it does not manifest what the sacred moral acts of marriage must manifest, that is, the union of God with the soul. This false union is an impediment to access to the sacraments because it neither adheres to the Truth of Marriage nor manifests the moral Beauty of the Sacrament nor realizes the Good of the persons involved in the eyes of God.The good of the divorced person remarried for the civil thing is not linked to another union but to that, in an improper way, the text calls "shipwrecked". The separated, certainly, at such a difficult time, may be a castaway who does not have his spouse, but he does not lose hope of finding it again. Shipwreck is not synonymous with death but with the risk of drowning, from which the shepherd has the power to succor and take it to the mainland. The pastor must help the divorced person who lives in public adultery to make the decision to end the situation of objective sin and return to the state of separation persevering until death in what his sacred marriage vows. Perseverance in them will be a pleasant sacrifice to God, which will soothe his anger against himIt can not therefore be affirmed with true coherence that public adulterers, as Famis Consortio 84 says, a rift perhaps where the devil's deception entered, can live "as brothers", because they do not live the fidelity, that is, because they live in A false marriage fraternity with a false spouse who is not their own, because they do not love this authentic bond because they love another person - even if they live in continence, because it is not just sexual acts but all aspects of a life in common - , Nor for the sake of children who are extra-marital and therefore adulterous and who are educated in a profane and immoral environment.Wanting to save a pseudo-family is pure vanity, an attempt to catch the wind and, what is worse, a distraction from the true pastoral care of the separated - the real lost sheep of marriage - that the wolf - which are legion - presents the shepherds To attract their attention and to devour valid married people who refuse to "redo their lives" and remain faithful, loving and hopeful in their indissoluble marriage vows.It could be done - I believe is the best way to explain it - a parallelism with the sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. When a valid marriage is separated, it changes from being healthy - as on the day of consent - to being sick, that is, weak and at risk of falling into temptation. Just as the sacrament of the sick endows the weak with strength, the pastor must strengthen the separated ones to remain faithful to the bond in spite of everything.The pastor "discerns" first of all that the truth of his situation is the serious risk of falling into the temptation to "redo his life" by trying a new adulterous marriage pseudo-union. The sacrificial love of the shepherd must lead him to anoint the separated so that, feeling his true "pastoral accompaniment" can walk the narrow path that leads to the fold of forgiveness and peace, in which separated spouses are reintegrated into communion.That and no other should be the "accompaniment" of the shepherd, not let them fall into temptation, be stronger than the wolf and take the sheep on their shoulders and take them to the fold of mercy with themselves, between them and with God . But if he abandons the sheep "discerning" wrongly, not that the sheep can do nothing against the wolf - which is evident - but that he can not effectively prevent it from falling into the wolf's power, who will save it?To recapitulate, we are faced with the bad pastoral care of those who do not know, do not want to, and do not want to save the sheep, but are dedicated to trying to save those who are not willing to let themselves be saved from the wolf and neglect the true ones, who know the shepherd But neither hear his voice nor see him at his side.We live in times when wolves "smell like sheep", a dead sheep and wage laborers give up saving people for fear of the wolf - the World and its mentality - tolerating the public sin of adultery by the hardness of heart of a A perverse and adulterous generation in which the unclean demon, expelled by the Church in ancient times, has returned with seven other more depraved spirits than he, and has even entered the House of God by a rift of false "understanding", "compassion "And" mercy, "the present state of humanity being worse than that of that time (cf. Matthew, 12, 38-45).The original text of the card's relationship. Vallini, Vicar of the Pope for the diocese of Rome, dedicated to irregular situations says: