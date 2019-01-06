Irish Archbishop Opposes Pro-Lifers, “I Am Not For Protests”

RTE

Irish pro-lifers demonstrated on January 3 outside a [former] Galway medical centre which started performing abortions after this crime became "legal" on January 1.Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin distanced himself from the pro-lifers urging "caution".He told radio: "I’m not a person personally for protest, what the Church should be doing is strengthening its resolve to help women in crisis and to educate people."It makes no sense, that Martin puts helping and educating people against necessary protests, as the first cannot happen on the expense of the second.