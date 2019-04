Papal encyclicals from 1878 to 1978 contained between 4,000 and 10,000 words. Pope Francis uses per encyclical an average of 30,000 words [without saying much].This word count was provided by AWildSostenuto.wordpress.com (April 10).Francis' post-synodal exhortation Amoris Laetitia alone contains 60,000 words.His exhortation Evangelii gaudium is five times longer than Saint Paul’s Letter to the Romans.