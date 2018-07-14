Coming Home part I

Jesus continued: “There was a man who had two sons. The younger one said to his father, ‘Father, give me my share of the estate.’ So he divided his property between them…”Luke 15:11-12

“Not long after that, the younger son got together all he had, set off for a distant country and there squandered his wealth in wild living…” Luke 15:13

“After he had spent everything, there was a severe famine in that whole country, and he began to be in need. So he went and hired himself out to a citizen of that country, who sent him to his fields to feed pigs. He longed to fill his stomach with the pods that the pigs were eating, but no one gave him anything.” Luke 15:14-16

“When he came to his senses, he said, ‘How many of my father’s hired servants have food to spare, and here I am starving to death! I will set out and go back to my father and say to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son; make me like one of your hired servants.’ So he got up and went to his father.” Luke 15:17-20

“But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him. The son said to him, ‘Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son.’ But the father said to his servants, ‘Quick! Bring the best robe and put it on him. Put a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet. Bring the fattened calf and kill it. Let’s have a feast and celebrate. For this son of mine was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.’ So they began to celebrate.” Luke 15:21-24

In 1962 something happened in the Church, the start of a partition which ended in 1965 and the Church was never the same.The son was making a mistake; nonetheless, the Father allowed this to happen and gave his son his part of the estate, the Father knows who His son is and giving the wealth promised to him was painful, because He knew he was too young and naïve to fight the world.Set off, took his wealth, squandered it all, wild living… Between 1962 and 1965 the young son took his wealth and went away, preached about Pastoral obligation instead of dogmatic obligation and let the smoke of satan in, but the young son didn’t listen and set off to a different country, a country were the “realities of men are considered”, where pagan falsities are embraced under a false flag: ecumenism.Wild living, to live like that the son needed company… and the world gave him company, you can imagine the wild side, he had the wealth and his false friends appreciated the squandering, the world was pleased on the son who opened itself to live the way the world always wanted.There’s 1.2 billion Catholics in the Church and I’m sure that if we put a number right now on who is new rite and who is traditional, 99% percent of the entire Catholic world would be a statistical reality on the young rite side, the new rite came with the false excuse to welcome the world in, but what the world did is to take its wealth away, then famine came... sadness.Senses… Someday that 99% will realize, that he or she doesn’t have any wealth, that everything went away due to the falsehoods of the world and the enemies inside the Church, today out of that 99% perhaps there’s 1% (and growing each day), who has open their eyes to the Traditions of old and want to transition to their Father’s house, but many hurdles are in place.It was through pious men that I came to know the old mass and finally, when I entered the Church for the old mass it felt like it was my first time, all my life in the new rite, there I found Jesus and Jesus, when I was mature enough, allow me to find the mass that all the saints loved.My first steps into the Church and I didn’t know what to expect, then the incense, the Gregorian singing, the priest praying for us, telling us the Holy Word of God, what our Patriarchs and Saints use to say on the matter at hand, the Holy Sacrifice… the supernatural feel.My apologies to say this, because God knows I’m no saint and I can’t be compared to them not even a tiny speckle, but that day I felt like when St Therese of Lissieux said when she finally had communion: “It was like a drop of water met the ocean.”Finally I knew I was home…I was so happy, God knows I was so happy, finally my eyes were opened, I told everyone in my house and they thought I was going crazy, I wanted to show them, I took them next Sunday, but they didn’t felt what I felt, didn’t saw what I saw and ask me never to take them again.They weren’t mature enough I guess, that happened in Florida, now I live in a country where there’s no old mass nearby, I mean, the only source of the Tridentine mass is the SSPX located in 2 remote areas light years away from the big cities.This is one of the many hurdles, how hard is to find the mass in some countries and those who do have them are few, another the laity who wants to defend their favorite sins and despise Traditional Catholicism, other is traditionalists who don’t have the love to conquer neocatholics, but the worse is when priests prohibit, chastise and demonize Traditionalism.Anyways the parable says: famine happened, the son had no wealth and had to GO BACK, so the only way for the spiritual famine to stop is to GO BACK to the traditions of old…We must be patient with filial correction in our hearts with the little brother who hasn’t come back yet; they are still living the wild life, squandering the riches while the world is pleased.Something is happening, now the enemy has conquered the Top and the faith is actively being eclipsed, much martyrdom is ahead and the renewal of the faith will happen with much blood, the world as their man on Top and the true Vicar will sacrifice himself for the good of the Church.While this is happening each day in our very faces, welcome home all of you, all of us who found the traditions old, let them come back, don’t stop anyone who wants to come back and say: