Lay Archbishop: “I Pray in Tongues Every Day”

Justin Welby, the Anglican lay Canterbury archbishop, told the Christian radio station, Premier that “In my own prayer life, and as part of my daily discipline, I pray in tongues every day – not as an occasional thing, but as part of daily prayer” at 5am.He added that given the early time in the morning “it’s not usually an immensely ecstatic moment.”Welby also said he expected to hear through other people “words of knowledge or prophecies”. Both are common in Pentecostal and “charismatic” evangelical churches.Welby is associated with the Evangelical wing of the Anglicans. He is a close friend of Nicky Gumbel, vicar at the leading English Evangelical church Holy Trinity Brompton in west London, and the architect of the Alpha course during which people are encouraged to speak in tongues.