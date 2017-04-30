Clicks28
Brain dead boy makes full recovery
At the end of the article linked here are several cases that LifeSite News has covered regarding people determined by doctors to be, "brain dead" making a full recovery.
Stephen Thorpe
LEICESTER, England, April 25, 2012 (www.lifesitenews.com) - According to the Daily Mail newspaper, a young British man owes his life to an insistent father who would not allow his son’s organs to be removed from his body, despite assurances from four doctors that his son could not recover from the wounds he had suffered in a recent car accident.
The Mail reports that Stephen Thorpe, then 17, was placed in a medically-induced coma following a multi-car pileup that had already taken the life of his friend Matthew, who was driving the vehicle.
Although a team of four physicians insisted that his son was “brain-dead” following the wreck, Thorpe’s father enlisted the help of a general practitioner and a neurologist, who demonstrated that his son still had brain wave activity. The doctors agreed to bring him out of the coma, and five weeks later Thorpe left the hospital, having almost completely recovered.
Continue reading here.
