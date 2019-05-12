Dutch Priest Removed After He Criticized Homosexual Fornication

Father Marc Massaer will leave his parish Sint-Christoffel in West Maas en Waal, Netherlands, on July 1.The background: Massaer was attacked by the pro-gay oligarch media after he criticized on December 26 the “indoctrination of gender ideology” and called homosexuality “radically opposed to the order of creation.”He belongs to the diocese of ’s-Hertogenbosch. This former conservative diocese has been led since 2016 by pro-gay bishop Gerard de Korte, 63.Massaer was ordered by his bishop to leave on short notice and to publish the news himself on the parish website (May 7).