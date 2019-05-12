Dutch Priest Removed After He Criticized Homosexual Fornication

Father Marc Massaer will leave his parish Sint-Christoffel in West Maas en Waal, Netherlands, on July 1.
The background: Massaer was attacked by the pro-gay oligarch media after he criticized on December 26 the “indoctrination of gender ideology” and called homosexuality “radically opposed to the order of creation.”
He belongs to the diocese of ’s-Hertogenbosch. This former conservative diocese has been led since 2016 by pro-gay bishop Gerard de Korte, 63.
Massaer was ordered by his bishop to leave on short notice and to publish the news himself on the parish website (May 7).
Picture: Gerard Johannes Nicolaus de Korte, © Sjouker, CC BY-SA, #newsYlgupeadea
