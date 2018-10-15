Clicks172
SSPX: “We Refuse to Accept Second Vatican Council”
The Society of Saint Pius X refuses to accept the Second Vatican Council as “just another council”, its new superior general, Father Davide Pagliarani, said.
In a Fsspx.news interview (October 12) Pagliarani questions the dogmatic authority of a Council that explicitly intended to be only "pastoral".
Pagliarani criticises that the last Council conveys a way of thinking about the Church which is an "obstacle to the sanctification of souls".
"Its tragic results are right before the eyes of all intellectually honest men", he adds.
Comparing himself to this predecessor, Bishop Bernard Fellay, Pagliarani said “that I irreparably detest all electronic media without exception and with no chance of changing my opinion, while Bishop Fellay is an expert on that subject.”
Picture: Davide Pagliarani, © fsspx.news, #newsNljtulgztk
