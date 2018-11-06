Language
After Vatican Deal: China Arrests Four Priests

Four priests belonging to the Catholic [underground] Diocese of Zhangjiakou (Hebei) were arrested by the police, reports AsiaNews.it (November 5).

They refused to register with the Communist state church called "Patriotic Association". The priests are now subjected to indoctrination and isolation.

In September, Francis signed a secret deal with China which Hong Kong Cardinal Zen called an "incredible betrayal" and a "complete surrender".

In October, the Chinese authorities demolished two Catholic Marian shrines (video below).

Prayhard
Francis would call that 'working as designed.' He hopes for something like the Communist controlled Czechoslovak Church after a post V2 Concordat. The Faith died there, while Poland which avoided having a Communist controlled Church, still has something of the Faith.
Sacerdos1
This as the present Francis anti-Pope deals amicably with the Chinese Communist Party and throws believing Catholics - laity and clergy - under the "accompaniment" bus and for some of them at the cost of their lives.
