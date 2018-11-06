Clicks26
After Vatican Deal: China Arrests Four Priests
Four priests belonging to the Catholic [underground] Diocese of Zhangjiakou (Hebei) were arrested by the police, reports AsiaNews.it (November 5).
They refused to register with the Communist state church called "Patriotic Association". The priests are now subjected to indoctrination and isolation.
In September, Francis signed a secret deal with China which Hong Kong Cardinal Zen called an "incredible betrayal" and a "complete surrender".
In October, the Chinese authorities demolished two Catholic Marian shrines (video below).
