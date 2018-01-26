Language
Francis, Protestants Belong To The Redeemed

Pope Francis prayed on January 25 in an ecumenical vespers together with Lutherans, Anglicans, Methodists and other Christians.

At this event Francis referred to "differences [that] tear us apart" but then claimed "that we belong to the people of the redeemed, to the same family of brothers and sisters loved by the only Father.”

According to Catholic teaching Confession and Holy Eucharist are not an optional but necessary in order to be redeemed.

mccallansteve
What protestants desperately need to hear is the truth about salvation and the Catholic Church. They will get neither from Francis.
Radulf
Indifference is Bergoglio's middle name.
Joseph a' Christian
Hey, Bergoglio is likking that protestant chikks ear. Now that's how they ekumate!

Jesus Christ Is King.
Joseph a' Christian
Bergoglio also prays in demonik mosques and synagogues. This is another Machiavellian sermon, next he will proklaim that jiraffes are also among the redeemed.

Jesus teaches us: one good Shepherd for one fold.
Jim Dorchak
I am not sure he knows what he is saying........ maybe he has been watching too many Bp Barron Youtube videos?
