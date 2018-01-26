Francis, Protestants Belong To The Redeemed

Pope Francis prayed on January 25 in an ecumenical vespers together with Lutherans, Anglicans, Methodists and other Christians.At this event Francis referred to "differences [that] tear us apart" but then claimed "that we belong to the people of the redeemed, to the same family of brothers and sisters loved by the only Father.”According to Catholic teaching Confession and Holy Eucharist are not an optional but necessary in order to be redeemed.