Pluralism of Religions "Willed By God" – Pope Francis

“The pluralism and the diversity of religions, color, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom.”This claim is part of a February 4 inter-religious document signed by Pope Francis and the Great Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyib who is considered one of the most liberal Sunni clerics in Egypt.According to Genesis 11, God willed the language differences as a punishment for sin.The document goes on saying that “divine wisdom is the source from which the right to freedom of belief and the freedom to be different derives”.This means that Francis considers Aztec human sacrifice rituals as a God-willed religion as well as Islam or Judaism which explicitly contradict the Church regarding the Trinity and Christ's divinity.The claim that "God" wills the existence of mutually exclusive religions implies that Francis' "God" equally wills the truth and the denial of it and therefore is, like the devil, a principle of contradictions.