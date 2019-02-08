Clicks107
Reuters Knows: McCarrick Will Be Dismissed From Priesthood Next Week
Vatican officials will meet next week to decide the fate of disgraced former US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick over allegations of homosexual abuses.
According to Reuters.com (February 8), McCarrick will almost certainly and without any mercy be dismissed from the clerical state.
This move will be highly revealing.
Vatican careerists sacrifice a now useless and innocuous 88-year-old careerist on the media-altar while those who owe their career to him will be allowed to continue spreading the evil modernism, McCarrick brought upon the Church.
Picture: Theodore McCarrick, © World Economic Forum, CC BY-SA, #newsIcgcwkqpfq
