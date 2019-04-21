Emmerich: "A wild and ignorant mob took to violent action. But it did not last long."

"I saw many others in which worldly, tasteless, unsuitable ornaments had replaced the magnificent adornments of a more pious age. I saw that often, the poorest of men were better lodged in their cottages than the Master of heaven and earth in His churches. Ah, how deeply did the inhospitality of men grieve Jesus, who had given Himself to them to be their Food! … In consequence of all this, I saw the weak scandalized, the Adorable Sacrament profaned, the churches deserted and the priests despised. This state of impurity and negligence extended even to the souls of the faithful, who left the tabernacle of their hearts unprepared and uncleansed when Jesus was about to enter them, exactly the same as they left His tabernacle on the altar. …"“I saw irreverent Christians, sacrilegious priests, crowds of tepid and unworthy communicants, wicked soldiers profaning the holy vessels, and servants of the devil making use of the Holy Eucharist in the frightful mysteries of hellish worship. Among these bands, I saw a great number of theologians, who had been drawn into heresy by their sins, attacking Jesus in the Holy Sacrament of His Church, and snatching out of His Heart, by their seductive words, a number of souls for whom He had shed His blood.”“I had another vision of the great tribulation. It seems to me that a concession was demanded from the clergy which could not be granted. I saw many older priests, especially one, who wept bitterly. A few younger ones were also weeping. But others, and the lukewarm among them, readily did what was demanded. It was as if people were splitting into two camps.”"I saw how baleful would be the consequences of this false church. I saw it increase in size; heretics of every kind came into the city (of Rome). The local clergy grew lukewarm, and I saw a great darkness. . . Then, the vision seemed to extend on every side. Whole Catholic communities were being oppressed, harassed, confined, and deprived of their freedom. I saw many churches close down, great miseries everywhere, wars and bloodshed. A wild and ignorant mob took to violent action. But it did not last long."