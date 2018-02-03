Language
"Individual Case" Trick: Cardinal Marx Blesses Homosexual Couples

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, 64, has emboldened his priests to give homosexuals a liturgical "encouragement” [German: "Zuspruch"] adding, “I don’t see any problems with this.”

Talking to the Bayerischer Rundfunk (February 3), Marx claimed that he does not want his words to be understood as a general approval of blessing gay pseudo-marriages, although this is exactly the effect his statement will have, and Marx knows it.

Marx answered the question whether gay couples could be blessed by saying, “Yes, there are no general solutions.” He wants to introduce gay-blessings with the "case by case" trick and is claiming that blessing gay couples belongs to those things "which cannot be regulated”, although the Church and the Gospel consider every homosexual act a mortal sin.

Nevertheless, Marx wants to burden the parish priests with the decision whether to bless [gravely immoral] homosexual couples or not. Soon, the refusal to bless gay couples will be a reason to fire priests in Germany.

Klaus Gamber
GKC
Klaus Gamber
As GKC said “man has always been lost, but modern man has lost his address and cannot return home” and Cardinal Marx it seems, cannot find his way into his Church.....GKC
mccallansteve
As these poor souls fall into hell the cardinal is cheering them on. The poor cardinal will be much lower in hell then them because he led them there.
BrTomFordeOFMCap
Perhaps the Cardinal has for so long dealt with pastoral issues on a 'case by case' basis that he has wandered so far off the beaten track that he no longer knows he's lost.
aderito
Shame ,shame on this Cardinal ,
mattsixteen24
Tired of all this coded language garbage. It's plain to see that many of the bishops and priests are eager to allow homosexual behavior in the church because a good amount of them are homosexuals and pedophiles in disguise.
Josephmary
Josephmary
If this isn't playing footsies with each other I don't know what is. Here is Marx, Holding hands and playing footsies.
images.google.com/imgres
DefendTruth
In other words, liberal Protestantism.
AlexBKaiser
Fr. Longenecker, "Cardinal Marx Joins the Anglican Church"
dwightlongenecker.com/cardinal-marx-j…
Seidenspinner
The wealthiest conference of Bishops in the world is the furthest from the real Teachings of the Church and Jesus Himself.
De Profundis
Homosexuality has been here since right after Eden. But now it's coming into the ascendancy.
Josephmary
They don't care and don't want to see they have another god to serve who is Lucifer the light Bearer God of pleasure and delight.They are all involved deeply.
Josefine
Can't they see the real problems or don't they want to see it?
GLOBAL HIV AND AIDS STATISTICS
36,7 million people are living with HIV globally
30% don´t know their status
www.avert.org/global-hiv-and-aids-statistics
+
Mortality Rates Remain High Among HIV-Positive Patients
www.clinicaladvisor.com/%e2%80%a6/628588
Tesa
Special treatment only for some is unsustainable.
HerzMariae
Communion for the divorced and remarried "in some cases", blessing homosexual unions "in some cases", contraception "in some cases",...
Josephmary
Germany has caused more wars and more trouble in the world than any other nation in the world its nobility has to go they are no good. Its people are good but the royal households are no good. They have killed millions if not billions of their own people and have caused the destruction of the church since its the capital hub of the freemansons.
