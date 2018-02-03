"Individual Case" Trick: Cardinal Marx Blesses Homosexual Couples

Bayerischer Rundfunk

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, 64, has emboldened his priests to give homosexuals a liturgical "encouragement” [German: "Zuspruch"] adding, “I don’t see any problems with this.”Talking to the(February 3), Marx claimed that he does not want his words to be understood as a general approval of blessing gay pseudo-marriages, although this is exactly the effect his statement will have, and Marx knows it.Marx answered the question whether gay couples could be blessed by saying, “Yes, there are no general solutions.” He wants to introduce gay-blessings with the "case by case" trick and is claiming that blessing gay couples belongs to those things "which cannot be regulated”, although the Church and the Gospel consider every homosexual act a mortal sin.Nevertheless, Marx wants to burden the parish priests with the decision whether to bless [gravely immoral] homosexual couples or not. Soon, the refusal to bless gay couples will be a reason to fire priests in Germany.