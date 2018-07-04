Priests Have “No Credibility” When Preparing People for Marriage – Vatican Cardinal

Intercom

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, made a fool out of himself talking to, a magazine published by the Irish Bishops.Farrell toldthat priests have “no credibility” when it comes to training people for marriage because “they have never lived the experience”.Why did Farrell not have the courage to say that Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has “no credibility” regarding the family because he is a homosexual? Farrell must also believe that Protestant ministers offer a better marriage training than celibate priests.The Cardinal went on rambling about “clericalism” suggesting that Pope Francis has fought it by appointing women as consultors at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith which Farrell calls “the ‘powerhouse’ of the Vatican”.However, today’s Vatican powerhouse is not the Doctrine of the Faith but opportunistic diplomats.