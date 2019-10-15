Catholic Brothers and Spanish Masons Sign Agreement

The Hermanos Franciscanos de Cruz Blanca (Franciscan Brothers of the White Cross), founded in 1975, have signed a "collaboration agreement" with the Maimónides 173 Masonic Lodge of Córdoba which belongs to the Grand Lodge of Spain, a group recognised by the United Grand Lodge of England.The agreement regards the Hermanos in Córdoba. The Lodge explained on Twitter (October 14) that it was sealed "to meet the most urgent needs of the people it [= the Lodge] welcomes."Possibly, this refers to black African girls who are smuggled into Spain under the guise of "helping migrants" in order to be turned into prostitutes. A foundation of the Hermanos has been assisting these prostitutes.The Masonic sect advocates a theological and moral relativism and hatred for those parts of the Church that do not accept this. Therefore, the Church used to excommunicate them.The tweet showing a picture of a brother and a mason generated one comment: "Well, you’re both going to Hell. Congratulations.”