The understandable clamor over Pope Francis' Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia, turned attention away from the Encyclical, another document by the same Pontiff. Nevertheless, this encyclical gives us the key to understand not just Amoris Laetitia, but also other pronouncements, acts, gestures, and attitudes of Pope Francis. Signed on May 24, 2015, the Encyclical helped create favorable conditions for the signing of the Paris Climate Accord on April 22, 2016, and which the United States joined on September 3 of the same year. With President Trump announcing America's withdrawal from the Accord on June 1, 2017, it seems particularly timely to publish "Notes on the Unacceptable Philosophy and Theology of Laudato Si'," a study authored by the Brazilian Catholic intellectual, Arnaldo Vidigal Xavier da Silveira. The study was originally published in Portuguese on the author's web site, with English and Italian translations. The author's analysis suggests that Pope Francis presents a "philosophical and theological vision of the human being and of creation" (No. 130). From this peculiar conception of man and the universe he undeniably develops—though unsystematically—a new theology, a new morality, a new liturgy, a new notion of the Sacraments and of prayer, a new spirituality, a new Mariology, and even a new social doctrine. Based on those concepts he ends up proposing the establishment of an international body with authority over national governments.