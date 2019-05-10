14,000 Urge Catholic Xavier University to Cancel Fr. James Martin's Address

Click here

Pope Paul VI once declared:“... the smoke of Satan has entered the temple of God.”Because some pastors act like wolves.For example, Fr. James Martin, S.J.And he's slated to deliver a commencement address for young Catholic graduates at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 18, 2019.Like a wolf in sheep's clothing:-- Fr. Martin supports transgenderism for children-- Fr. Martin said Catholics should "reverence" homosexual unions-- Fr. Martin favors homosexual kissing during Mass (sacrilege against God)-- Fr. Martin said homosexuals should be "invited" to be Eucharistic ministers-- Fr. Martin promoted a sacrilegious "rainbow rosary"Please:It's particularly troubling because Fr. Martin is famous for trying to normalize homosexual sin. His misleading message to Catholic students is this: “Accept homosexuality.”It's also shocking to see Fr. Martin favor transgenderism for children.Especially now -- as the homosexual movement pushes gender-bending "Drag Queen Story Hours" in public libraries across the nation for children as young as 3.In fact, Fr. Martin's push to normalize unnatural vice inside the Church, prompted Catholic leaders to cancel some of his appearances.The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre disinvited Fr. Martin from speaking at its gala event in New York City. The Catholic University of America also canceled an appearance by the pro-homosexual priest.But your voice is needed right now to help young souls:Not only is Fr. Martin's position at odds with the Bible, but also with natural law, Papal documents, the Fathers of the Church, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and countless saints.