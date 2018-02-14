Benedict XVI Suffers From Dangerous Neuropathy - According to His Brother

Neue Post

A sickness impacting the nerves strains Benedict XVI very badly and makes him increasingly dependent on a wheelchair, his brother Georg Ratzinger, 94, told the German entertainment magazine(February 14) whose target audience are older women.There are fears that a paralysis could affect the heart of the former pope, “Then it would be over quickly.”Ratzinger confessed to the magazine that he prays daily for a good hour of death for him and his brother.