Benedict XVI Suffers From Dangerous Neuropathy - According to His Brother

A sickness impacting the nerves strains Benedict XVI very badly and makes him increasingly dependent on a wheelchair, his brother Georg Ratzinger, 94, told the German entertainment magazine Neue Post (February 14) whose target audience are older women.

There are fears that a paralysis could affect the heart of the former pope, “Then it would be over quickly.”

Ratzinger confessed to the magazine that he prays daily for a good hour of death for him and his brother.

Klaus Gamber
@sunalos I reported him to Don Reto and his comment has been removed (which suggested Pope BXVI be chucked in a grave - how uncouth). I completely agree with you. @Josephmary is some troll sitting in a basement and not taken his prescribed anti psychotic medication and gone on a bender on gloria TV. there's quite a few nutters posting here, its not just him. It's a nut magnet when given a forum
sunalos
Josephmary your rhetoric is absolutely disgusting and has no place on this website. You smack of a paranoid protestant bent and you are obviously just trolling here at gloriatv. You are not Catholic.
Klaus Gamber
@Josephmary you really need to control your base animalistic nature. and stop splattering this website with your filthy comments. it's unacceptable. I am reporting you to the moderator and ask you be barred from any further comments or ad hominem attacks
