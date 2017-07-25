클릭 수60
Pope Francis is "Flirting with the World"
In an interview with La Fede Quotidiana on July 23 Marcello Pera, a philosopher and former president of the Italian Senate, has renewed his criticisms of Pope Francis, "I have many reservations about his interpretation of Catholic doctrine". It seems to Pera that Francis goes "against the right and established tradition and is flirting with the world."
Pera believes that Francis follows a sort of "philanthropic humanism" and displays toward the Islamic invasion of Europa "an attitude of capitulation" which Pera sees in Francis also regarding Catholic doctrine.
Picture: © Jason Ingolfsland, CC BY-SA, #newsPlouadojiq
