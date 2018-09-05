Two Priests Arrested in Miami for Homosexual Crime

Father Diego Berrio, 39, the pastor of Misión San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Father Edwin Giraldo Cortes, 30, a priest from Soacha, Colombia who served at St Aloysius Parish in Chicago for one month in August, were arrested in Miami on September 3 on a very public Miami Beach street.The police found Berrio performing oral sex on Giraldo Cortes in the front seat of a parked car in full view of the public passing by at 3:20 in the afternoon.The two were so engaged, they didn’t even notice that police were there. The officer had to tap on the window to get their attention. In the meantime pro-gay Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich suspended Berrio from ministry.According to Restore-DC-Catholicism.blogspot.com Berrio, was a tribunal judge for Cupich's Archdiocese and was involved in "youth ministry". The blog suggests a thorough review of that "youth ministry".