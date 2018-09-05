Clicks135
Two Priests Arrested in Miami for Homosexual Crime
Father Diego Berrio, 39, the pastor of Misión San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Father Edwin Giraldo Cortes, 30, a priest from Soacha, Colombia who served at St Aloysius Parish in Chicago for one month in August, were arrested in Miami on September 3 on a very public Miami Beach street.
The police found Berrio performing oral sex on Giraldo Cortes in the front seat of a parked car in full view of the public passing by at 3:20 in the afternoon.
The two were so engaged, they didn’t even notice that police were there. The officer had to tap on the window to get their attention. In the meantime pro-gay Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich suspended Berrio from ministry.
According to Restore-DC-Catholicism.blogspot.com Berrio, was a tribunal judge for Cupich's Archdiocese and was involved in "youth ministry". The blog suggests a thorough review of that "youth ministry".
#newsYzicuazurn
The police found Berrio performing oral sex on Giraldo Cortes in the front seat of a parked car in full view of the public passing by at 3:20 in the afternoon.
The two were so engaged, they didn’t even notice that police were there. The officer had to tap on the window to get their attention. In the meantime pro-gay Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich suspended Berrio from ministry.
According to Restore-DC-Catholicism.blogspot.com Berrio, was a tribunal judge for Cupich's Archdiocese and was involved in "youth ministry". The blog suggests a thorough review of that "youth ministry".
#newsYzicuazurn