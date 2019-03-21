Clicks94
Schneider: Heretical Pope Is Like An Abusive Father Or An Atheistic Tyrant

Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider has implicitly compared Pope Francis and his heresies to an abusive father or a communist tyrant.

In an 11-pages essay on the question of a heretical pope, Schneider refutes the opinion that such a pope automatically loses his office.

Writing on Rorate-Caeli.blogspot.com (March 20) he explains that children may avoid contact with a criminal or monstrous father, but cannot elect a new and good one, concluding that the same principle applies to a heretical pontiff.

According to Schneider tolerating a heretical pope does not mean approving of his wrongdoing.

Schneider compares such a situation to an iniquitous or atheistic regime. He stresses that Catholics have lived under such a regime in the Soviet Union and that they were bearing this as a penance.

