Vienna Cardinal Follows Up - As Predicted by Gloria.tv
Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, 73, follows the path predicted by Gloria.tv.
First, he wrote on Twitter (September 29) that he wished to [invalidly] ordain female deacons. After a few hours he deleted the tweet.
Less then a week later he repeated the same statement in the Vienna diocesan newspaper. He claimed that the “question” of female deacons was “open” and openly contradicted the early Church and John Paul II.
According to Schönborn there is "no compelling theological reason” not to ordain female deacons. If this were true, the same could be said about female priests and bishops.
It is a tactic used by heretics to pronounce heresies, to retract them, and then to state them again in order to accustom the faithful to false teachings.
Picture: Christoph Schönborn, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsBqvevmklcr
