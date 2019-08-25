International Exorcists' Association Slams Jesuits’ Superior General

“The real existence of the devil, as a personal subject who thinks and acts, is a truth of faith,” the International Association of Exorcists explained in an August 22 press release.
The exorcists called repeated claims by the superior general of the Jesuits, Father Arturo Sosa, “grave,” “confusing” and “outside” of the Catholic teaching. According to Sosa the devil is only a symbolic but no personal reality.
The exorcists notice that there is a long history of Church teaching explaining the nature of the devil, and resume that Catholics are bound to believe that the devil is a real and personal being.
The association was founded by exorcist Fr Gabriele Amorth (+2016) and approved by the Congregation for Clergy.
Picture: Arturo Sosa,, #newsJdsezeewtm
Clicks200
- Report
Social networks