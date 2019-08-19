Law Will Fall Short - by Rev Alastair Pritchard, Templestowe

The Age

I write as a minister of a mainline Protestant denomination and therefore not an advocate of the rite of confession. However, I believe that the proposed legislation entailing the mandatory breaking of the seal of the confessional in child abuse cases wil not achieve the laudable aim of avoiding child abuse, and has potential counter-productive side effects.Some of these are the destruction of a potential force towards perpetrators “owing up”, since confession of child abuse is unlikely to be made, thus driving child abuse further underground. Such a law may foster conspiracy, or on the other hand, a dangerous martyr complex in a compromised priesthood.Moreover the provision in the law comes close to being ineffective as it depends for enforcement on the unlikely admission of a perpetrator that a priest heard a confession. Laws such as this weaken the public trust in the legal system through their impotence.Hiden behind the proposed law is a vindictive attack on universal Catholic tradition, a diminution of religious freedom and another example of unworthy “church-basing” fashionable in this post-Christendom age of irreligious human hubris.Rev Alastair Pritchard, TemplestoweThis text was published as a letter to the editor in Melbourne's daily(August 19).