Archbishop Cancels Anti-Trump Tweets

In the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso, USA, San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller posted several tweets in which he called U.S. President Trump “poor” and “weak.”He said, Trump had done “too much damage already” and told him: “Stop racism, starting with yourself.”In a separate tweet, he wrote that gun control is “urgent.”Later, Garcia-Siller Referring deleted his tweets saying his postings were “not focused on the issues but on an individual."