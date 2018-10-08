Bishop Wants to “Save Christianity From Catholicism”

Bishop Antonio Staglianò of Noto, Sicily, intends to create a “Pop Christology” [English in the original] as a bywork to the ongoing Youth Synod.The Noto diocesan newspaper wrote (September 18) that through this Staglianó intends to propose to the young people a “new image of Jesus” which is “free of conventional Catholicism”, “freed from the 'masks' of religion” and “restored to its truth”.Quoting the Communist singer Fabrizio De Andrè (+1999), Staglianó said that he "wanted to save Christianity from Catholicism" and that the proclamation of the Church needs to be "modernised" in order to show “the true faith of Jesus Christ, not the violent one of religion but the one of the Christian faith which reveals the mercy of the Father."Staglianò is an accomplished guitar player and singer who performs during Mass commercial pop songs. He calls this “Pop Theology”.