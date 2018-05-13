Clicks62
Why Cardinal Eijk Wrote His Highly Critical Text On Francis
Dutch journalist Henk Rijkers (Twitter, May 12) has heard that the staff of Utrecht Cardinal Willem Eijk was surprised when Eijk wrote on May 7 that the bishops and, above all, Francis fail to maintain and transmit faithfully the deposit of faith.
Eijk compared the current state of affairs to the tribulation that awaits the Church in the end times. The original text was written in Italian.
All he said to his staff was, “They [ncregister.com] asked it, so I wrote it.”
Picture: Willem Eijk, #newsGwmkyvikiz
