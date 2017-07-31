클릭 수99
Saint Alphonsus begins to offer daily Traditional Latin Low Mass August 1
St. Alphonsus Liguori, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Beginning this Tuesday, August 1, the regularly scheduled 7:00 am Mass at the National Shrine of St. Alphonsus Liguori in Baltimore, Maryland, USA will be a Traditional Latin Low Mass. The introduction of the TLM at the weekday morning Mass was announced by Reverend Father William Spacek, whose term as interim parish administrator ends July 31.
