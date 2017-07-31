Saint Alphonsus begins to offer daily Traditional Latin Low Mass August 1

Beginning this Tuesday, August 1, the regularly scheduled 7:00 am Mass at the





Beginning this Tuesday, August 1, the regularly scheduled 7:00 am Mass at St. Alphonsus Liguori in Baltimore, Maryland, USA will be a Traditional Latin Low Mass. The introduction of the TLM at the weekday morning Mass was announced by Reverend Father William Spacek, whose term as interim parish administrator ends July 31. For more information about Traditional Latin Mass offered in the vicinity of Washington, D.C. go to DC Latin Mass

St. Alphonsus Liguori, Baltimore, Maryland, USA