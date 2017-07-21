Bewildering: "A Problem With Discernment"

benoit-et-moi.fr

The French blogreports about a group of newly ordained priests in white collar-shirt, all from the same diocese, who made a pilgrimage to Rome some days ago. They asked to have lunch at Casa Santa Marta and to concelebrate with Francis the next day. During lunch, Francis came up to them, "Where are you from?" The priests proudly answered, "From the diocese of X." Francis, apparently in a bad mood, replied, "Oh, in X there are still many priests. This means that there is a problem, a problem with discernment." And he continued his way.The information stems from a priest whom the blog identifies as a publically known personality above any suspicion but who needs to be protected from reprisals.