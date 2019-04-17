Notre Dame: Table Gone - Altar Spared

Almost all Catholic commentators have interpreted the Notre Dame fire in Paris as a symbol for the current destruction of the Church.
It is noteworthy that the Cathedral’s altar on which the Latin Mass was celebrated for 800 years survived, while the New Rite table was destroyed and ended up under the collapsed roof (picture).
In August 2017 the ceiling of the church in Rabat, Malta collapsed smashing the new rite table and leaving the altar untouched.
