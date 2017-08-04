Tearing Down Liberal Walls - by Father Reto Nay

In his homily for the feast of Saint Ignatius of Loyola in the Roman Chiesa del Gesù, Father Arturo Sosa, the Superior General of the Society of Jesus, spoke about the "union of minds" which according to him "does not mean sharing an ideology, a sort of unique thought, around which we raise walls to find a false identity that reassures us."Let us hope that this was an attack on the narrow-minded liberal ideology that almost uniformly has entered the Society of Jesus and is crippling its apostolate.Unfortunately this ideology has become "a sort of unique thought" among Jesuits creating in them a "false identity" that has very little to do with the Society of Jesus founded by Saint Ignatius.