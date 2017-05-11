US-Bishop: Forget about commandments and eternal salvation, value gay-sex and well-feeling

On April 28, Bischof John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, spoke at the homosexualist New Ways Ministry Symposium in Chicago. Stowe told the audience that he was seeking inspiration from “the presence and persistence of LGBT Catholics“. He complained that the Church allegedly „has not always welcomed or valued" them. According to him “Christian morality is more concerned with the well-being and dignity of the person than with rules, norms or commandments." According to Catholic doctrine it is concerned with both equally.At the same ceremony the Jesuit James Martin, a notorious homosexualist and councilor for the Vatican Secretariat for Communications, received a homosexualist award.